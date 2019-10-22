The new iteration of the XFL will kick off in the nation’s capital.

The DC Defenders will host the Seattle Dragons on Feb. 8 at 2 p.m., the opening game of the league’s first season.

The XFL announced its 2020 schedule Tuesday. Each team will play 10 games, five at home and five away; the Defenders will play their home games at Audi Field, home of D.C. United.

The Defenders will play in the East Division and face the New York Guardians, Tampa Bay Vipers and St. Louis BattleHawks twice in a home-and-away season series. They’ll play each of the four West Division teams — the Dragons, the Los Angeles Wildcats, the Dallas Renegades and the Houston Roughnecks — once.

Season and single-game tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. at XFL.com/tickets.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.