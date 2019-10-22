Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says he will not attend President Donald Trump’s planned speech next week at the International Chiefs of Police Conference, which the city is hosting.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says Johnson will attend various events at the conference but has no interest in hearing what Trump has to say.

Guglielmi says “the values of the people of Chicago are important to him than anything that could be discussed at that speech.”

The superintendent’s snub of the speech is the latest chapter in a contentious relationship Trump has had with the city for years. During his campaign, Trump decried gun violence in the city and blamed then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel and others. His administration has also battled with the city over its status as a sanctuary city that welcomes immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

