HENERSON, Nev. (AP) - Henderson police say an officer fatally shot a woman during a struggle stemming from a stabbing in which the woman’s 7-year-old son was seriously wounded.

Police say the woman was “agitated” when police arrived Monday in response to a 911 call that was disconnected.

According to police, authorities believed a “violent domestic incident” was occurring at the location where the call was made.

Police say the boy underwent emergency surgery and is expected to recover.

No identities were released.

