Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine jailed in Russia on suspicion of spying, received support Tuesday from Capitol Hill in the form of a measure passing the House of Representatives.

A bipartisan resolution urging Russia to either provide evidence of Mr. Whelan’s alleged wrongdoing or release him from prison was agreed by a voice vote held on the House floor.

Led by Rep. Haley Stevens, Michigan Democrat, the House resolution was introduced last month as Mr. Whelan nears spending a year in Moscow’s infamous Lefortovo prison.

Mr. Whelan, a 49-year-old Michigan resident, was arrested in Moscow on Dec. 29. He has remained jailed ever since over allegations of espionage that he has vigorously denied.

Russian prosecutors claim Mr. Whelan was caught carrying a flash drive containing classified information. Mr. Whelan said during a recent court appearance that an acquaintance he identified as a known member of the Russian Federal Security Service, or FSB, the successor to the Soviet-era KGB, had placed something in his pocket moments before his arrest.

“I’m not allowed to give you details but I can say that I was set up,” Mr. Whelan said at a court hearing last month in Moscow. “I did not commit a crime.”

The House resolution was voted under suspension of the rules, meaning it required the support of two-thirds of members present and voting to pass. It boasted a total of 21 co-sponsors — 12 Democrats and nine Republicans — prior to being considered in the House, while an identical resolution pending in the Senate currently has three co-sponsors, all Democrats.

“We have repeatedly asked the Russian government to give Paul Whelan a fair and transparent judicial process to no avail,” Ms. Stevens said on the House floor. “After ten months in a Moscow prison, without full consular access and without being able to speak to his family, Paul’s health is deteriorating. If Russia cannot produce any evidence after keeping an American citizen detained for almost a year, they must release him immediately. Let Paul come home and get the medical care he needs.”

The State Department has similarly called repeatedly on the Russian government to release Mr. Whelan absent offering any legitimate reason for keeping him in custody.

The Russian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment.

