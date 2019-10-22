Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden, agreed Monday to undergo a DNA test in an Arkansas paternity case, according to court documents.

Lunden Alexis Roberts claimed in May that Hunter Biden “verbally admitted” to her he was the father of her 14-month-old child despite denying it “to the media and the court,” according to Independence County, Arkansas, court records reviewed by Courthouse News Service.

The child — identified as “Baby Doe” — was born in August 2018. Court records didn’t identify the sex of the child.

Attorneys for Hunter Biden, 49, said they were working to submit the test by Nov. 1 and “are currently discussing protocol and procedure for administering the paternity test” with the child’s mother.

Ms. Roberts said she met Hunter Biden while she was at George Washington University as a graduate student.

Hunter Biden said the paternity proceedings have been delayed because he allegedly wasn’t summoned or handed a lawsuit at his West Hollywood, California, apartment where he lives with his wife, South African filmmaker Melissa Cohen Biden, of five months. He was married within a week of meeting her.

Hunter Biden’s $600,000-a-year job on the board of a Ukraine natural gas company is also at the center of the House Democrats impeachment inquiry. Mr. Trump is accused of abusing his office when he asked Ukraine’s president to investigate the former U.S. vice president and his son.

• S.A. Miller and Seth McLaughlin contributed to this report.

