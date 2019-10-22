Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden leads the 2020 Democratic field, according to a poll released on Tuesday that also showed his net favorability rating take a hit after last week’s debate.

Mr. Biden was the top choice of 30% of potential Democratic primary voters, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 21% and Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont at 18%, according to the Morning Consult poll.

Compared to last week, Mr. Biden 2 two points of support and Mr. Sanders dropped 1 point, while support for Ms. Warren was unchanged.

Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, were tied at 6% apiece; former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, and Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey were tied at 3% apiece; and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota was at 2%.

Support for Mr. Buttigieg and Ms. Klobuchar ticked up a point compared to last week.

Seventy percent of respondents said they had a favorable view of Mr. Biden, compared to 20% with an unfavorable view. That +50 net favorability rating was down from +55 a week ago.

And about a quarter said they had a favorable view of Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii — a 6-point drop compared to last week — though the survey noted that the dip could have more to do with her Twitter spat with former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton than her debate performance.

Mr. Buttigieg and Ms. Klobuchar, who both confronted Ms. Warren at the debate on how she plans to pay for her “Medicare for All” health care plan, each saw a 3-point increase in their net favorability rating.

Among potential Democratic primary voters and caucus-goers in the early states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, Mr. Biden held a 6-point, 27% to 21% lead over Ms. Warren, with Mr. Sanders in third place at 18%.

But support for Mr. Biden among those voters dropped 4 points compared to last week, while Ms. Warren gained 2 points and Mr. Sanders gained 4 points.

Mr. Buttigieg was at 8% — a 2-point increase compared to last week.

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer, who was in fifth at 7%, lost a point of support compared to last week after he made his debut on the debate stage.

Ms. Harris and Mr. Yang were next at 5% apiece. Support for Mr. Yang ticked up 3 points, while support for Ms. Harris was unchanged compared to last week.

The overall survey of 11,521 registered voters who said they might vote in their state’s primary or caucus was taken from Oct. 16-20 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1%.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.