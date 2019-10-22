NEW YORK — New York City police say they’ve taken an emotionally disturbed man into custody after he appeared to pour a suspicious liquid, possibly gasoline, onto himself near the World Trade Center.

Police say the man was apprehended in connection with a report of a suspicious package around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday near West and Vesey streets in Manhattan.

The package was deemed safe, but they’re still working to determine the type of liquid the man poured on himself.

The incident drew a heavy police presence to the World Trade Center site and prompted the closure of nearby roads, snarling rush-hour traffic.

Authorities are hypervigilant about security in the area, which teems with workers heading to the rebuilt office building complex, tourists visiting the 9/11 memorial and commuters using a major transportation hub.

