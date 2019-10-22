LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (AP) - State investigators say a driver who fired at pursuing law enforcement officers in central Minnesota and who shot himself after crashing his vehicle last week has died of his injuries.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Todd County sheriff’s deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop Oct. 15 near Browerville. A pursuit with speeds exceeding 100 mph led into Morrison County.

The BCA says the driver shot at pursing deputies and troopers during the chase, but no one was injured. The driver left the road and struck a tree in Cushing. Officials fired bean bag rounds and chemical munitions into the vehicle when the driver refused to get out.

Officers approached the vehicle and saw the driver had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

