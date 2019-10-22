METHUEN, Mass. (AP) - Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy they say was driving a stolen car when he struck and killed a pedestrian in Massachusetts.

The Eagle-Tribune reports the Lawrence teen was arrested Monday and charged in the death of 57-year-old Timothy Lafferty, of Methuen, on Oct. 14.

Police say the boy hit Lafferty at about 8:40 p.m. with an Infiniti M37 that he took from the home of someone he knows. He reportedly returned the car with front-end damage.

Lafferty died of his injuries.

The boy does not have a driver’s license. He faces several charges including manslaughter and leaving the scene of a personal injury collision causing death.

Police say his name will not be released because he is a juvenile.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

