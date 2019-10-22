All 21 Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee are demanding that the Democratic chairman of the House intelligence committee release to them documents related to the ongoing impeachment inquiry “or face further action.”

In a scalding letter sent Tuesday, Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, the top Republican on the Foreign Affairs panel, said he was “shocked to be informed yesterday that you will not be providing deposition and interview transcripts from this supposed ‘joint inquiry’ to the Foreign Affairs Committee.”

Rep. Adam Schiff, California Democrat and intelligence chairman, had refused to let the GOP lawmakers see the documents except in his office, during designated times and if “supervised by a House Intelligence Committee Democrat,” the GOP lawmakers wrote.

“It is outrageous and unjustifiable to deny us those basic documents, which are critical to our ability to meaningfully prepare for and participate in this investigation,” he continued in the letter sent to Mr. Schiff.

The GOP members noted that the inquiry “has operated almost exclusively within the jurisdiction of the Committee on Foreign Affairs” and demanded that the appropriate documents be released to their panel.

The impeachment investigation of President Trump centers on charges that he pressuring Ukraine to investigate political rival Joseph R. Biden. It is being conducted by the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight and Reform committees.

Throughout the process, Republicans have accused Mr. Schiff of running an unfair, partisan inquisition behind closed doors.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.