Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday night that the temporary ceasefire in northeast Syria has held, and the U.S. is now working with Turkey and Kurdish forces to establish “a permanent ceasefire” with the hope of establishing a safe zone between Turkey and Kurds living in Syria.

“Earlier today, we received word from the Syrian Defense Forces commander that all of their military forces have withdrawn from the safe zone under Turkish military control,” Mr. Pence said at a Heritage Foundation gala. “And before I came here our team was continuing to communicate with both sides in the hope that a permanent ceasefire could soon take hold. Those discussions are ongoing.”

He added, “We may well give the international community an opportunity to establish a safe zone between Turkey and the Kurdish population in Syria that will ensure peace and security for all the peoples of this war-torn region.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.