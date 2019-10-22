Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday called President Trump “disgusting” for comparing impeachment to a lynching.

“The history of lynching in America is one of murderous torture and violent death, motivated by white supremacy, tolerated or even celebrated by ordinary people,” tweeted the mayor. “To equate this with a Constitutional process, underway to hold a lawless president accountable, is disgusting.”

Mr. Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, recently has gained momentum in the race but struggles to win over black voters whose support is crucial in Democratic primaries.

Mr. Trump made the comparison to lynching in a Tuesday morning tweet that condemned the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry as an unfair and partisan.

“So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights,” he wrote.

“All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here — a lynching. But we will WIN!” wrote Mr. Trump.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.