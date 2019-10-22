CROWLEY, La. (AP) - Local police in Louisiana say a string of church vandalisms are being considered hate crimes and they are getting federal authorities involved.

News outlets report five churches have been vandalized the same way in the last four months- a heavy object being thrown at a glass door or window at night.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard says the department believes these are hate crimes because vandals are targeting churches and these churches are in a predominantly African American community. Three of the churches are historically black.

Broussard says he cannot confirm whether the vandalism is racially motivated but the department is taking this seriously especially in the wake of recent arson attacks against several historically black churches in St. Landry Parish.

Broussard says the case will be turned over soon.

