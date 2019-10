PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) - Police say a man killed his 6-year-old son in Port Huron and then fatally shot himself.

Police found the boy and his 35-year-old father in an apartment Monday night after a family member asked authorities to check the residence.

The shootings remain under investigation.

