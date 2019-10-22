By - Associated Press - Tuesday, October 22, 2019

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Rapid City police arrested a man after receiving a report of a person with a gun at the Rushmore Mall.

Police say officers found the suspect in a mall parking lot Sunday and he appeared to be agitated. Authorities say he did not have a gun, but he refused to follow commands and gave officers a false name.

The Argus Leader says he was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Police say they found methamphetamine and a syringe in his car.

