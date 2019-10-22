PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Rhode Island law enforcement officials and child welfare advocates announced a new plan to identify and help victims of child pornography on Monday.

Officials say the Rhode Island First Responder Protocol is a collaborative tool to ensure victims have access to care.

The protocol dictates when someone is arrested in relation to child pornography law enforcement will assess the safety of others in the home and report the incident to the Department of Children, Youth and Families.

Law enforcement will also announce arrests and do community alerts if the perpetrator has access to children.

Director of Rhode Island Children’s Advocacy Center Arianna Weatherley says the uniform policy will “streamlines that process” to better aid victims.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.