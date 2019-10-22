CHALLIS, Idaho (AP) - An 86-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a 1980 shooting in central Idaho that left one man dead and another injured.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office says 86-year-old Walter James Mason was arrested Oct. 10 in Eastland County in central Texas and transported to Idaho on Oct. 13.

According to court records, Mason is charged with first-degree murder and has a preliminary hearing Monday. His court-appointed attorney, Dave Cannon, didn’t return a call to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Mason is a suspect in the Sept. 20, 1980 killing of 52-year-old rancher Daniel Woolley outside a bar in Clayton, Idaho.

Mason was found in Texas living under the alias Walter James Allison.

Authorities have not released details on what led investigators to Mason.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.