A House Democratic leader said he expected a vote within the next month to name a permanent replacement for the late Rep. Elijah E. Cumings to chair the Oversight and Reform Committee, which is one of the three committees conducting the Trump impeachment inquiry.

Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries told reporters he would preside over an election to appoint a new chair. He described Mr. Cummings as a “phenomenal chair, phenomenal leader, phenomenal member of Congress.”

As the second-ranking Democrat on the Oversight Committee, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, New York Democrat, was tapped to serve as the temporary replacement for Mr. Cummings.

Mr. Jeffries, New York Democrat, didn’t comment on who could permanently fill that position but said he supports Ms. Maloney as the acting head of the committee.

“I support her, and we’ll see what the caucus decides within the next 30-day window,” he said.

Mr. Cummings died from longtime health complications on Thursday.

As chair of the Oversight Committee, the Baltimore congressman had a key role in investigating the Trump administration on several fronts, including President Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner’s security clearance and White House adviser Kellyanne Conway’s alleged Hatch Act violations.

Ms. Maloney will take the helm as Democrats ramp up their efforts into the Ukraine probe along with House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Adam B. Schiff and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot L. Engel.

Mr. Cummings will lie in state at the Capitol on Thursday, and funeral services will be held in Baltimore on Friday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.