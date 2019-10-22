William Taylor, a senior diplomat serving in Ukraine, told lawmakers on Tuesday that both foreign aid and a White House meeting were contingent on Ukrainian President Zelensky publicly vow to open investigations that the administration wanted.

According to a copy of his opening statement, obtained by the Washington Post, Mr. Taylor described two channels for pursuing U.S. policy goals in Ukraine — a regular and irregular channel, which he felt were working towards two different objectives.

“The push to make President Zelensky publicly committed to investigations of Burisma and alleged interference in the 2016 election showed how the official foreign policy of the United States was undercut by irregular efforts led by Mr. Giuliani,” he said.

Mr. Taylor has served as the acting U.S. ambassador in Ukraine since June, replacing former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, who he said was mistreated after being “caught in a web of political machinations both in Kyiv and in Washington.”

The diplomat laid out a detailed chain of events from his appointment in Ukraine up until the transcript of President Trump’s phone call with Mr. Zelensky was made public on September 25.

Mr. Taylor, who appeared before lawmakers under a subpoena, became one of the most anticipated witnesses after text messages released by House Democrats after their meeting with former Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker showed him to be concerned about a quid pro quo. His testimony on Tuesday filled in much of the details left out of those text messages.

In his statement, Mr. Taylor said when he began his appointment he was encouraged by the Ukrainians attempts to reform their government but was concerned about how U.S. policy was being pursued by Mr. Volker, Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland, Energy Secretary Rick Perry and — he learned later — the president’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani.

By mid-July he was aware that meeting between the two presidents — which both Americans and Ukrainians were pushing for — would not happen unless the Ukrainians cooperated with investigations.

On July 18, the Office of Management and Budget announced that the military aid would be delayed to Ukraine and, according to Mr. Taylor’s account, that decision came through the chief of staff from President Trump.

Mr. Taylor also described how former National Security Advisor John Bolton pushed back against the administration’s approach to the Ukraine situation and described it as a “drug deal.”

“Ambassador Bolton opposed a call between President Zelensky and President Trump out of concern that it ‘would be a disaster,’” he said.

Around the same time, Mr. Taylor was hearing concerns from Ukrainian officials that their president did not “want to be a pawn in a US reelection campaign.”

At the time, he did not connect it to the investigations, but that changed early in September.

Mr. Taylor explained how he was told that on September 1, Vice President Pence met with the Ukrainian president and, though he promised to discuss aid with Mr. Trump, focused on the administration’s concerns about corruption in the country and the level of European aid to Ukraine.

That same day, Mr. Taylor learned that Mr. Sondland told the Ukrainians that the military aid would not come unless they opened an investigation into Burisma.

“Ambassador Sondland told me that President Trump told him that he wants President Zelensky to state publicly that Ukraine will investigate Burisma and alleged Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election,” Mr. Taylor said. “He said that President Trump wanted President Zelensky ‘in a public box’ by making a public statement about wording such investigations.”

By September 8, Mr. Sondland told Mr. Taylor the president wanted the Ukrainian leader to “clear things up and do it in public” through a CNN interview or risk a “stalemate,” which Mr. Taylor strongly pushed back on.

On September 11, the diplomat learned that military aid did eventually get released to Ukraine, and he spent the following two days trying to confirm with Ukrainian officials that the CNN interview would not happen.

Mr. Taylor concluded by telling lawmakers the first time he saw mention of Vice President Joe Biden, whose son Hunter was on the board for Burisma, was in the publicly released transcript of Mr. Trump’s July 25th phone call with Mr. Zelensky. He said the release gave Ukrainians no warning and they were “livid.”

