LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) - A suspect and victim were killed and a third person was wounded in a shooting in a Southern California bar.
The Long Beach Police Department says someone waved down a patrol officer around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday and reported a shooting.
The department says the officer heard shots being fired, looked into the business, saw the suspect with a gun and fired.
A patron inside then called 911 and reported other patrons were locked in a storeroom at the Bottoms Up bar.
SWAT officers responded and found the suspect dead, holding the gun.
Police believe the gunman had confronted and shot a worker, who ran outside with a non-life-threatening wound.
The gunman then possibly exchanged gunfire with an unknown patron and fatally shot a man before being confronted by the officer.
