OWASSO, Okla. (AP) - Authorities in northeastern Oklahoma say two people are dead and two others are in custody following a shooting in suburban Tulsa.

Rogers County deputies responded to reports of gunfire in an Owasso neighborhood about 10 p.m. Tuesday and found one man lying in a street and another in the driver’s seat of a car. One was shot in the chest and the other was shot in the head.

Sheriff Scott Walton said Wednesday both victims were taken to area hospitals where they later died. Their names weren’t immediately released.

Walton says deputies booked 47-year-old Manuel Quezada into the county jail on two complaints of first-degree murder. His wife, 45-year-old Angelica Quezada, was booked on a complaint of accessory to murder.

Details about what led to the shooting weren’t immediately available.

