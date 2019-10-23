KINGSTREE, S.C. (AP) - Authorities in South Carolina have charged a second man in the shooting death of a mail carrier on her route.

Williamsburg County deputies announced 27-year-old Jerome Davis was arrested Tuesday in North Charleston and charged with murder in the death of 64-year-old Irene Pressley.

Deputies released no other information about the arrest, citing a federal investigation. No federal charges have been filed, but federal officials say their investigation is continuing.

Authorities say Pressley was found dead Sept. 23 in her U.S. Mail vehicle with a number of shell casings nearby in Williamsburg County.

Deputies have already charged 22-year-old Trevor Seward with murder and investigators said his fingerprints were found on mail near Pressley’s body.

Court records did not list an attorney for either Pressley or Davis.

