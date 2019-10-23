LAS VEGAS (AP) - Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei of Nevada appears to have lost a spot helming President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign in Nevada after he was forced to clarify his remarks last month about the president’s impeachment.

Amdoei, who chaired Trump’s campaign in Nevada 2016, said Wednesday that he had been approached by Trump’s team earlier this year about taking on the job again in 2020 and said he’d be happy to.

Amodei had to clarify his remarks last month when he was asked about the impeachment inquiry into the president and said, “Let’s put it through the process and see what happens.”

Amodei says he has not heard more from Trump’s campaign since but said he assumes what he called “a fake news story” created “some discomfort” for the campaign.

Trump’s campaign did not return a message seeking comment.

