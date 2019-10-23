Most U.S. voters support the House’s impeachment inquiry into President Trump, though Americans are divided on whether Mr. Trump should be impeached and removed from office, according to a survey released on Wednesday.

Fifty-five percent of respondents said they approve of the impeachment inquiry — a new high — while 43% said they disapprove, according to the Quinnipiac University poll.

Ninety-three percent of Democrats and 58% of independents said they support the inquiry, while 88% of Republicans said they disapprove.

Meanwhile, 48% of registered voters said Mr. Trump should be impeached and removed from office, compared to 46% who said he should not.

Eighty-six percent of Democrats and 49% of independents said they support impeachment, while 91% of Republicans said they were opposed.

The House is probing whether the president improperly pressured his Ukrainian counterpart to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, a top political foe.

Fifty-nine percent of voters said Mr. Trump was pursuing his own personal interest in his dealings with Ukraine, compared to 33% who said he was pursuing the national interest.

Ninety-four percent of Democrats and 64% of independents said he was pursuing his own personal interest, and 72% of Republicans said he was putting the national interest over his own.

“Republicans remain rock solid in opposing both the impeachment of President Trump and the House impeachment inquiry. But when it comes to the president’s motives in Ukraine, Republicans aren’t all on the same page,” said Quinnipiac University Polling analyst Mary Snow.

Overall, Mr. Trump had a 38% approval rating compared to 58% who said they disapprove, marking the first time since the impeachment inquiry started that his approval rating dipped below 40%.

By a 2-to-1 margin, 60% to 30%, voters also said they disapprove of Mr. Trump’s decision to remove U.S. military support for the Kurds in Northern Syria.

“President Trump’s overall job approval rating inches lower against a backdrop of intensifying scrutiny, the House impeachment inquiry and criticism over his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria,” Ms. Snow said. “A majority of Americans disapprove of his decision to remove U.S. military support from the Kurds, which includes about 3 in 10 Republicans.”

Mr. Trump did get better marks on the economy. Forty-eight percent said they approve of his handling of the economy, compared to 48% who said they disapprove. A majority also said they think the economy is in good shape.

The survey of 1,587 self-identified registered voters was taken from Oct. 17-21 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

