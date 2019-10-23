ATLANTA (AP) - Lawyers for a Georgia man scheduled to be executed next week say he has decided not to file for clemency.

Ray Jefferson Cromartie is to be put to death Oct. 30. He was convicted of murder and sentenced to die for the April 1994 slaying of Thomasville convenience store clerk Richard Slysz.

Shawn Nolan, an attorney for Cromartie, said in an emailed statement Wednesday that filing a clemency petition would require Cromartie to ask for a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. And since Cromartie maintains he’s innocent, he can’t do that in good faith.

A judge last month denied Cromartie’s request to allow DNA testing he says could prove his innocence. He has asked the state Supreme Court to intervene.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.