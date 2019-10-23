A longtime staffer of Devin Nunes presented President Trump with unverified conspiracy theories about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 presidential election, according to a report Wednesday.

Kashyap Patel, who joined the White House in February, was involved in passing along details about supposed corruption in Ukraine, to the point that the president thought he was in charge of Ukraine policy for the National Security Council.

The revelation was part of the closed-door Congressional testimony of Fiona Hill, a former White House aide.

Details of what she told Congress were first reported by Politico, citing a person with direct knowledge of Ms. Hill’s testimony.

Mr. Patel joined the National Security Council’s International Organizations and Alliances directorate in February and was promoted to a senior counterterrorism position this summer, Politico reported.

The news outlet, citing a former NSC official, said Mr. Patel’s Ukraine involvement would be outside the scope of his duties.

Democrats are expected to become more interested in Mr. Patel’s role as the impeachment inquiry into the Ukraine intensifies

