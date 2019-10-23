Attorney General William P. Barr on Wednesday unveiled a new initiative to prevent mass shootings through early intervention and mental health treatment of potentially violent individuals.

“I want our federal agents and prosecutors to have all of the information and resources necessary to accomplish their mission, even if that means at times turning to new partners and experimenting with new approaches,” Mr. Barr wrote in a two-page memo federal prosecutors and law enforcement officials.

Details of the initiative were scant, but Mr. Barr said a training conference at the FBI headquarters in December it will focus on “proven models for engaging extremely challenging individuals” and applying lessons learned in previous cases.

In one case, Mr. Barr said, the FBI worked with parents and mental health professionals to for a “young person” who was the subject of a violent threat investigation. He said the individual was required to undergo mental health treatment and close monitoring.

“We need to apply the same type of forward learning and thoughtful strategies more broadly to help triage threats and prevent violence wherever we detect reliable indicators of criminal activity or potential danger to the public,” Mr. Barr wrote

The initiative comes after a spate of mass shootings have plagued the nation. Earlier this year, 22 people were killed in an attack in El Paso, Texas and nine people died the next day in a Dayton, Ohio mass shooting.

