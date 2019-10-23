The House ethics committee said Wednesday it has opened an investigation intro freshman Democratic Rep. Katie Hill, after news reports that she was involved in a three-way relationship with her husband and a female campaign staffer, even as she had an affair with a male staffer in her official congressional office.

Having a sexual relationship with someone on her staff would violate House rules.

The committee didn’t release any more details about its probe, other than to say that it has not determined whether a violation has occurred.

As reported by Red State, a conservative website, Ms. Hill was involved with a 22-year-old campaign staffer and her husband in a “throuple” relationship.

Her husband was apparently OK with that arrangement, but felt the line was crossed when he learned Ms. Hill, 32, was also having another relationship with her male office employee.

“I didn’t file for divorce bc she was bi! I just didn’t know she opened our relationship. Lol,” Kenny Heslep, Ms. Hill’s estranged husband, wrote on Facebook.

Red State published text messages it said were from the relationship between Ms. Hill and the 22-year-old campaign staffer.

Ms. Hill on Tuesday denied having a relationship with the staffer in her office, calling the allegation “absolutely false.” She blamed her husband, who she said was “abusive,” for the revelations.

“This coordinated effort to try to destroy me and people close to me is despicable and will not succeed. I, like many women who have faced attacks like this before, am stronger than those who want me to be afraid,”

The congresswoman said she had asked the U.S. Capitol Police to investigate the leak of photos, including one published by Red State showing her undressed and brushing another woman’s hair.

