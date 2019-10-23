LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles police investigators are trying to locate a gunman involved in a late-night exchange of gunfire with officers.

The Police Department says the shooting occurred Tuesday night in Boyle Heights when officers attempted to stop a pedestrian.

The department says one officer sustained a minor injury, but not from gunfire. It’s not known if the gunman was struck.

An immediate search of the area concluded at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday without finding the person.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.