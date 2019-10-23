Matthew G. Whitaker, the Trump administration’s former acting attorney general, said Tuesday that “abuse of power is not a crime” warranting of impeachment.

While appearing on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” Mr. Whitaker said the Democrats’ handling of President Trump’s impeachment inquiry is “not good for the Republic.”

“Remember, these global elitists, these careerists have made promises and have set in place a world establishment that operated a certain way, and President Trump has asks questions like ‘Why do we do this this way?’ ” Mr. Whitaker said.

“I’m a former prosecutor and what I know is this is a perfect time for preliminary hearings, where you would say ‘Show us your evidence. What evidence of a crime do you have?’ Abuse of power is not a crime. Let’s fundamentally boil it down, the Constitution is very clear that there has to be some pretty egregious behavior and they cannot tell the American people what this case is even about.”

The impeachment clause of the president requires “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors” to warrant the rejection of a president.

The Federalist Papers No. 65 elaborated that “high crimes and misdemeanors” can include “abuse or violation of some public trust,” including for “political” crimes.

“The subjects of its jurisdiction are those offenses which proceed from the misconduct of public men, or, in other words, from the abuse or violation of some public trust. They are of a nature which may with peculiar propriety be denominated political, as they relate chiefly to injuries done immediately to the society itself.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.