Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday blasted Democrats’ newest attempt to undermine the tax reform legislation signed into law by President Trump.

Democrats are pushing to disapprove of a measure regarding state and local tax cuts via a Senate resolution, as part of a larger effort to undo the Trump administration’s broader policy agenda.

“I’m sorry to break it to my Democratic colleagues, but the middle-class Kentuckians I represent have zero interest in cross-subsidizing the tax bills of millionaires who live in Brooklyn and the Bay Area,” the Kentucky Republican said on the Senate floor. “It’s bad enough that my Democratic colleagues want to unwind tax reform, but it’s downright comical that their top priority, their top priority, is helping wealthy people in blue states find loopholes to pay even less.”

Mr. McConnell said the Senate did not eliminate the state and local tax deduction, but simply capped it for higher earners. By trying to come up with a backdoor workaround, Mr. McConnell said, Democrats are working to give the wealthiest earners a bigger tax break.

Mr. McConnell urged his colleagues to utilize “common sense” and reject the Democrats’ efforts when it comes to a vote later on Wednesday.

