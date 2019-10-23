The children’s song “Baby Shark” is by now the official anthem of the Washington Nationals‘ run to the World Series, thanks to Gerardo Parra’s carefree attitude powering the clubhouse along the way.

With the World Series beginning Tuesday, the song found its way to an unexpected and holy setting: the Washington National Cathedral.

The cathedral’s Twitter account released a video of organists Tom Sheehan and George Fergus putting aside more baroque, devout music, putting on their Nationals ball caps and getting down to some “Baby Shark” to cheer the team on.

Watch:

The Nationals beat the Houston Astros in Game 1 Tuesday night in Houston, 5-4. Maybe there really is something magical about this song in the end.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.