CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - Chandler police have arrested a Tempe woman and recovered a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash in which a man and his 12-year-old son were fatally injured.

Police say a tip Tuesday night resulted in the arrest early Wednesday of 54-year-old Michelle Ann Hagerman on suspicion of two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Police previously identified the man killed Monday when crossing a street as 50-year-old Mohammad Misbah Uddin. His son’s name was not immediately released.

Police Detective Seth Tyler said investigators located the suspect vehicle after a neighbor of Hagerman reported seeing a damaged SUV parked on the street in front of Hagerman’s home Tuesday.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Hagerman who could comment on the allegations.

