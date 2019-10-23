Sen. Mitt Romney continues to lash out against President Trump. The Utah Republicans has been outspoken in his response to the president and his policies, to the point that some news organizations now refer to Mr. Romney as the leader of the “Republican Resistance.”

Republicans themselves may not appreciate this.

“GOP voters still side with the president and think Romney is hurting their party,” said a new Rasmussen Reports poll released Wednesday.

It found that about two-thirds of likely Republican voters —63% — think the GOP should be “more like Trump than like Romney.”

Thirty percent say the GOP should be more like the freshman senator from Utah.

These findings remain unchanged since early January, when the pollster conducted a similar poll.

The survey of 1,000 likely GOP voters was conducted Oct. 15-16.

