President Trump said Wednesday he is lifting sanctions on Turkey after it agreed to stop its incursion against American-allied Kurdish fighters in northern Syria, brushing aside complaints that he ceded American interests in the region to Vladimir Putin and his Russian military patrols.

Mr. Trump said a small number of U.S. troops will remain near the Turkish-Syrian border to patrol oil fields, though he characterized the ceasefire as a “major breakthrough” that fulfills his pledge to end lengthy wars.

“Now we’re getting out,” he said. “Let someone else fight over this long, blood-stained sand.”

Mr. Trump said a safe zone established on the Turkish-Syrian border fulfills terms negotiated by Vice President Mike Pence and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Mr. Erdogan demanded the complete withdrawal of “YPG” fighters — the elements of the broader Syrian Democratic Forces that Turkey considers to be terrorists.

“Turkey, Syria and all forms of the Kurds have been fighting for centuries. We have done them a great service,” Mr. Trump said in remarks from the White House.

Mr. Trump said Islamic State fighters are under “lock and key” in the region and that those who did escape have been “largely recaptured.”

Mr. Trump is contending with the fallout of his decision this month to withdraw dozens of U.S. troops from a buffer zone along the Turkish-Syrian border.

Lawmakers in both parties said it allowed Turkish forces to overrun Kurdish fighters who fought with U.S. troops for years, and that he added insult to injury by negotiating a cease-fire that allows Turkey to establish a safe zone while pushing out Kurds.

The president said Turkish forces had been itching for years to overrun the Kurds, and that he couldn’t authorize a shooting war with Turkey, a NATO ally. He took credit for pulling American troops out of harm’s way.

Countless lives are now being saved as a result of our negotiation with Turkey — an outcome reached without spilling one drop of American blood. No injuries. Nobody shot, nobody killed,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump said the main Kurdish commander, Gen. Mazloum Abdi, called him to express gratitude for American efforts, even though some Kurds pelted exiting U.S. troops with potatoes the other day.

Moving forward, Mr. Erdogan and Mr. Putin have negotiated plans to patrol Syria’s northeastern border, a power structure that is alarming congressional leaders.

“What will the president do to prevent Russian and Turkish aggression and the potential slaughter of our allies and friends, the Kurds? When will the administration present its strategy to Congress?” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said. He also said he fears a resurgence of the Islamic State.

Mr. Trump said it’s up to foreign powers to work it out.

“Now Turkey, Syria and others in the region must work to ensure that ISIS does not regain any territory,” he said. “It’s their neighborhood, they have to take care of it.”

