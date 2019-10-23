Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard continued to stoke a feud with Hillary Clinton on Tuesday by posting a campaign video telling the former secretary of state that her “foreign policy was a disaster.”

“[email protected], your foreign policy was a disaster for our country and the world. It’s time for you to acknowledge the damage you have caused and step down from your throne.” the Hawaii Democrat tweeted along with the video.

Ms. Gabbard has been quarreling with Mrs. Clinton after the 2016 presidential contender said the Russians have “got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate” who can give President Trump a reelection victory.

Ms. Gabbard responded that the “queen of warmongers” was trying to orchestrate a “concerted campaign to destroy my reputation.”

In Ms. Gabbard’s most recent video, she said Mrs. Clinton’s foreign policy “has resulted in the death and injuries of so many of my brothers and sisters in uniform,” “devastated entire countries” and led to “millions of lives lost.”

“Yet, despite this damage that you have done to our country and the world, you want to continue your failed policies directly or indirectly through the Democratic party.”It’s time to acknowledge the damage you have caused, and it is long past time for you to step down from your throne so that the Democratic party can lead.”

Mrs. Clinton does not hold an official position within the Democratic Party.

Ms. Gabbard is one of several Democratic presidential candidates who may not qualify for the November debate, as she is currently polling at 1.3% nationally and 2% in Iowa and New Hampshire, according to RealClearPolitics.

