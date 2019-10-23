President Trump lashed out Wednesday at a U.S. diplomat who testified against him in the impeachment inquiry as “human scum,” saying his administration should stop hiring disloyal Republicans.

“The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Watch out for them, they are human scum!”

A day after veteran U.S. diplomat Bill Taylor testified behind closed doors against the president, Mr. Trump said Mr. Taylor and his lawyer, John Bellenger, are both Republican “Never Trumpers.”

“It would be really great if the people within the Trump Administration, all well-meaning and good (I hope!), could stop hiring Never Trumpers, who are worse than the Do Nothing Democrats,” the president said. “Nothing good will ever come from them!”

Mr. Taylor, who served as the administration’s top diplomat in Ukraine, told lawmakers that the president and other U.S. officials pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden. He claimed it was part of a “quid pro quo” for Ukraine receiving U.S. military aid.

The president complained that “Do Nothing Democrats allow Republicans Zero Representation, Zero due process, and Zero Transparency. Does anybody think this is fair?”

He insisted there was “no quid pro quo.”

