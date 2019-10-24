JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have a person of interest in custody in the killing of a 17-year-old who is the latest victim of gun violence in the St. Louis area.

St. Louis County Police said in a news release that officers found the teen in an alley in the suburb of Jennings around 1 p.m. Wednesday while responding to a report of a shooting. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The release says he had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

The name of the teen wasn’t immediately released, and police didn’t provide information about a motive. About two dozen children have died in gun-related incidents this year in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson is sending state troopers to help fight violent crime.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.