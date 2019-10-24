TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Police say a teenager and a man were wounded in a shooting at a gas station in New Jersey’s capital.

Gunfire rang out early Thursday at the Shell gas station on Greenwood Avenue in Trenton.

Police say the 17-year-old was hit several times and is in critical condition. A 36-year-old was wounded in the hand and is in stable condition.

There is no word yet what caused the shooting.

There is no word if police have made any arrests.

