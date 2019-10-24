Sen. Amy Klobuchar appears to have hit the polling and fundraising requirements to qualify for next month’s Democratic presidential debate, which would make her the ninth candidate to do.

Ms. Klobuchar of Minnesota had 3% support in a Quinnipiac University survey released on Thursday — her fourth qualifying poll.

Candidates have to receive 3% or more support in at least four polls, or 5% support in two early state polls, and secure contributions from at least 165,000 donors to qualify.

Her campaign had previously announced she had hit the donor threshold.

The other candidates who have hit the polling and fundraising criteria for the November debate in Georgia are former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California, Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, billionaire activist Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Three candidates who participated in last week’s debate have hit the fundraising threshold for the November debate but not the polling threshold: former housing secretary Julián Castro, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas.

