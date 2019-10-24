Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton plan to speak Friday at the funeral of Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, who died last Thursday.

Mr. Cummings‘ office said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will also provide remarks during a service at the New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland, where Mr. Cummings “worshiped for decades” according to The Washington Post.

Katie Hill, a spokesperson for Mr. Obama, said Wednesday: “At the request of Mrs. (Maya) Rockeymoore-Cummings, he will deliver remarks about the remarkable life and legacy of one of this country’s finest public servants,”

Mr. Obama released a statement following Mr. Cummings‘ death, calling the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee “steely yet compassionate.”

“Chairman Cummings remained steadfast in his pursuit of truth, justice, and reconciliation,” Mr. Obama said. “It’s a tribute to his native Baltimore that one of its own brought such character, tact, and resolve into the halls of power every day. And true to the giants of progress he followed into public service, Chairman Cummings stood tallest and most resolute when our country needed him the most.”

Mrs. Clinton said “America lost a giant” following the Maryland Democrat’s death and called him “a man of principle who championed truth, justice and kindness.”

“He fiercely loved his country and the people he served. Rest In Peace, my friend,” she tweeted.

Mr. Cummings will lie in state at the Capitol Thursday, and lawmakers will hold a memorial service.

