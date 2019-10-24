Friday marks the first World Series game played in Washington since 1933, so this question bounced around for more than a week since the Nationals clinched the National League pennant: Who should be given the honor and responsibility of throwing out the first pitch before Game 3?

The team has come up with their answer. Chad Cordero, the Nationals’ closer during their inaugural 2005 season, according to a report by the Washington Post.

Cordero will be caught by his own former batterymate, longtime Expos and Nationals catcher Brian Schneider, the report said.

Many fans wanted the Game 3 first pitch to be linked back to the 2005 season, as a way to celebrate how far the team had come in 15 years after Washington went without a Major League Baseball franchise for more than three decades.

Popular ideas included Livan Hernandez, the Opening Day pitcher for the Nationals’ first season, and the widow of Frank Robinson, the Nationals’ first manager.

That’s not to say that one of these figures won’t make an appearance Friday, or perhaps be given first pitch duties for Game 4 on Saturday. There may be need for a Game 5 in Washington should the Astros win one of the next two games; after that, the series will shift back to Houston if necessary.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.