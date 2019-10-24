President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday that he plans to attend Game 5 of the World Series at Nationals Park on Sunday.

*TRUMP SAYS HE’S GOING TO WORLD SERIES ON SUNDAY — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 24, 2019

Former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama have thrown out first pitches at regular season Nationals games. Trump joked to reporters that he would need “heavy armor” to take the mound for a ceremonial first pitch.

As president, Trump has attended the Army-Navy football game twice and once said he’d be open to coming to a Redskins game at FedEx Field, though it hasn’t happened yet.

The Washington Nationals lead the Houston Astros two games to nothing with the series resuming Friday night in the District. There’s a chance the Nationals sweep the series in four games, which would mean no Game 5 would be played.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.