The U.S. Secret Service questioned the rapper known as Eminem about the lyrics to some of his songs that make violent references to President Trump, documents showed Thursday.

Marshall Mathers, better known as the Grammy Award-winning artist Eminem, was interviewed about his lyrics by the Secret Service early last year, BuzzFeed first reported.

Secret Service documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act showed that Mr. Mathers, 47, was questioned during the interview about the verses from three songs that make references to either the president or his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Authorities asked the artist about a freestyle rap he performed at the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards, as well as two songs featured on his 2017 album “Revival,” according to more than 40 pages of documents obtained from the agency.

During the BET show, Mr. Mathers rapped about potentially dropping an “awfully hot coffee pot” on Mr. Trump and “throwin’ that piece of [expletive] against the wall.”

“Someone get this Aryan a sheet. Time to bury him, so tell him to prepare to get impeached,” Mr. Mathers rapped in “Like Home,” one of the other songs cited by the Secret Service. “Everybody on your feet. This is where terrorism and heroism meets, squire up in the streets. This chump barely even sleeps. All he does is watch Fox News like a parrot and repeats.”

In another one of the songs, “Framed,” Mr. Mathers refers to Ms. Trump, the president’s daughter and senior adviser, as being in the trunk of his car. “I feel somewhat responsible for the dumb little blonde girl,” he raps later in the same verse. “That [expletive] baton twirler that got dumped in the pond.”

The Service Service addressed each of the three verses while interviewing the rapper on Jan. 16, 2018, according to the documents. No corroborative interviews were held by the agency, and it was determined within days that the case would not be referred to federal prosecutors, according to the documents.

Mr. Mathers released his first studio album, “Infinite,” in 1996. His major label debut, 1999’s “The Slim Shady LP,” subsequently received the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album the following year – the first of 15 Grammy awards won by the artist.

BuzzFeed reported that it asked the Secret Service for any documents it has concerning the rapper after he mentioned being visited by the agency on his most recent album, last year’s Kamikaze.

“Cause Agent Orange just sent the Secret Service. To meet in person to see if I really think of hurtin’ him,” he rapped on “The Ringer,” the album’s lead track. “Or ask if I’m linked to terrorists. I said, ‘Only when it comes to ink and lyricists.’”

