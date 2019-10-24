COVINGTON, La. (AP) - A 35-year-old former narcotics officer in Louisiana has been sentenced to two years in prison for telling drug dealers they were being investigated, with another two years suspended during probation.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery says former St. Tammany Parish Deputy Jordan Hollenbeck was sentenced Wednesday on three counts of malfeasance.

He was indicted two years ago on those charges and pleaded guilty Oct. 1.

Montgomery says in a news release that Hollenbeck admitted to alerting two drug dealers that they were being investigated by the sheriff’s office. A pain management physician testified that Hollenbeck warned him in March 2017 that the Drug Enforcement Administration was investigating him.

Hollenbeck tearfully apologized, saying addiction had cost him his home and family.

Prosecutors argued for a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.