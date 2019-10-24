CHARLEROI, Pa. (AP) - Investigators claim a retired state police sergeant admitted to taking $2,500 from the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club’s national sergeant at arms to offer hush money to the victim of an assault and the man’s wife.

The Washington Observer-Reporter said 57-year-old James “Bear” Baranowki is accused of offering Troy and Michele Harris financial support and protection from harm for life.

Baranowski left the state police in 2003 after 17 years.

He’s accused of witness intimidation, obstruction and offering a witness or victim a bribe. His lawyer declined comment.

The paper says Troy Harris‘ brutal beating in April at the Charleroi Slovak Club left him with cognitive problems. It was captured on video.

Eleven people face charges in Troy Harris‘ attack.

