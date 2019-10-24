The Justice Department’s top national security official on Thursday called for a partnership between law enforcement and private businesses to battle Chinese corporate espionage.

“We’ve got to do this together,” said John Demers, assistant attorney general for national security. “Most of the cases we have in this area are the result of the private sector stepping up and saying, ‘Hey I’ve got a problem.’ “

Mr. Demers said most of the Chinese espionage cases brought by the Justice Department were initiated by tips from the private sector.

China’s rampant theft of intellectual property has cost American companies between $225 billion and $600 billion a year, according to U.S. trade officials.

In 2018, the Justice Department indicted two companies based in China and Taiwan, alleging they stole trade secrets valued at $8.75 billion from Micron Technology, a U.S. semiconductor company.

Mr. Demers cited the Micron case as an example of successful private-public cooperation.

As a result of Micron coming forward, the Chinese company was blacklisted by the U.S. Department of Commerce and barred from importing tools it needs from the United States to build its products.

“That means Micron is not facing the competition it would have otherwise been facing because the Chinese were trying to rob, replicate and replace Micron on the world market,” he said.

“We are not just slamming the door after the horse is out of the barn and maybe catching a defendant or two, but we are actually able to help you proactively,” he continued. “But it depends on whether you come forward to us in a timely fashion.”

