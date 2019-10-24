The chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee said Thursday that he will introduce a stripped-down 2020 defense authorization bill next week as the temporary military budget agreement is set to expire next month.

Sen. Jim Inhofe, Oklahoma Republican, said in a statement released Thursday that the “skinny” version of the massive National Defense Authorization Act will “extend necessary authorities, take care of our troops and their families, authorize military construction projects, and conduct oversight over military acquisition programs.”

He explained that he and the top Democrats and Republicans on the House and Senate armed services panels have made “good progress” on the defense policy bill but “haven’t yet reached a final agreement.”

“A skinny bill is not a substitute for a full bill, but it might be a necessary next step if we don’t reach an agreement soon,” Mr. Inhofe continued.

The NDAA is traditionally the vehicle for Congress to weigh in on a host of military and security-related issues, while setting the budget guidelines for the year ahead.

Mr. Inhofe’s comments come just one day after Texas Rep. Mac Thornberry, the ranking Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, told a group of reporters that “Congress has not done its job” in funding the military. The Pentagon has been operating on a continuing resolution since lawmakers missed a key deadline to pass the complete 2020 budget on Oct. 1, the start of the fiscal year.

The temporary solution expires on Nov. 21, and there is little among lawmakers optimism that a final agreement will be reached by that time.

