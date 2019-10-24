The House Ethics Committee on Thursday announced an investigation into allegations that Del. Michael F.Q. San Nicolas had a sexual relationship with a member of his congressional staff.

It was the second investigation the committee launched in as many days that involved a Democratic member having sex with a staff member, which is prohibited under House ethics rules.

Mr. San Nicolas, a nonvoting Democratic delegate from Guam, is also under investigation by the committee for allegedly converting campaign funds to personal use and accepting improper or excessive campaign contributions, according to the committee.

The committee noted, as it does when announcing all investigations, that the mere fact that an investigation was launched does not itself indicate a violation has occurred or reflect a judgment by the committee.

The committee announced Wednesday that it has opened an investigation into freshman Rep. Katie Hill based on news reports that the California Democrat was involved in a three-way relationship with her husband and a female campaign staffer, while also having an affair with a male staffer in her congressional office.

As reported by Red State, a conservative website, Ms. Hill was involved with a 22-year-old campaign staffer and her husband in a “throuple” relationship.

Her husband was apparently OK with that arrangement but felt the line was crossed when he learned Ms. Hill, 32, was also having another relationship with her male office employee.

“Allegations that I have been involved in a relationship with Mr. Kelly are absolutely false,” Ms. Hill said in a statement. “I am saddened that the deeply personal matter of my divorce has been brought into public view and the vindictive claims of my ex have now involved the lives and reputations of unrelated parties.”

Mr. San Nicholas and Ms. Hill are accused of breaking the rule against office romance that the House adopted as part of its response to the #MeToo movement, aiming to protect congressional staff from predatory bosses.

• Stephen Dinan contributed to this story.

