FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man faces charges after he was linked to almost 60 pornographic videos of a missing 15-year-old girl.

The South Florida SunSentinel reports the girl’s mother found images of her daughter online nearly a year after she went missing. In the videos, the girl was with a man who police recognized as someone the girl was with in February when a convenience store clerk recognized her.

The video shows them leaving the store in a Dodge Challenger. Investigators linked the car to 30-year-old Christopher Johnson.

He was arrested Tuesday as he and the girl left his apartment in Davie. He’s charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a child and is being held on a $75,000 bond. A lawyer for him wasn’t listed in jail records.

